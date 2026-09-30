2027: ‘Let The Competition Be Intense’ – Akpabio Tells Politicians

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged Nigerian politicians to make the 2027 election competition intense, fair, and to remember that national unity is paramount after the election.

Naija News reports that Akpabio, speaking on the floor of the Senate, said no election prize is worth any Nigerian’s life and no election victory should be celebrated if it hurts the country.

Akpabio also warned Nigerians to watch out for artificial intelligence (AI) manipulated campaign messages as the 2027 election approaches.

He said, “Let the competition be intense, let it be fair, and let every person involved remember that a country must remain united once the election is over.

“People who want to hold positions don’t have to agree completely to work together effectively as Nigerians.

“We can argue without making communities compete against each other, or making different faiths fight against each other, or having one part of our country face off against another.

“Let every candidate explain their ideas and respond to tough questions, and let every citizen have the freedom to choose based on that. We need to stop violence, fear, and the false information that spreads quickly and causes people to lose trust.

“No electoral prize is worth taking a Nigerian life. No victory should be celebrated if it leaves the country hurt.

“So watch out for AI manipulated campaigns. Let every candidate explain their ideas and face tough questions, and let every citizen have the freedom to choose.”