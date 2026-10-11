Wike Can’t Stop Amaechi From Campaigning – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his warning that the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, could face restrictions on campaigning in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the party said neither Amaechi nor the ADC needed the minister’s permission to canvass votes in the state, urging security agencies to protect opposition politicians and their activities.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Rivers State ADC Publicity Secretary Chizy Enyi described Wike’s remarks as a threat that warranted a response.

During a news briefing in Abuja earlier in the week, Wike warned Amaechi against further criticism of President Bola Tinubu and his supporters.

At the briefing, the minister accused Amaechi, who governed Rivers State for eight years, of spending $10 million on malaria fumigation and selling state-owned gas turbines for $308 million.

Wike said, “A man who will go and fumigate a state against malaria for 10 million US dollars, about ₦14 billion.

“A man who will sell the gas turbine of a state for 308 million US dollars, which is not less than ₦419 billion today, and you people will allow him to appear in your different media houses?”

The minister also accused Amaechi of calling Tinubu and his supporters thieves.

“If he continues in this line, it will be difficult for him to campaign in Rivers, and I want everybody to go and write it down because we will not take that. We will not,” Wike warned.

Responding, Enyi questioned why Wike had not pursued prosecution over the allegations, particularly during his eight years as Rivers governor.

He said, “We find it rather amusing that a man who served as Chief of Staff to Amaechi and subsequently as a minister under the same political administration now speaks as though he has only just discovered who Amaechi is.

“If Wike has proof of the monumental crimes he now alleges against his former boss, why has he not ensured prosecution?”

The spokesperson argued that allegations made during media appearances could not substitute for evidence presented to the appropriate authorities.

“We would remind the honourable minister that television studios are not courtrooms, political insults are not evidence, and shouting allegations into microphones does not amount to securing a conviction,” the statement added.

The ADC urged Wike to submit any evidence to the relevant authorities, saying Nigerians deserved factual explanations rather than personal attacks

Enyi said the warning about Amaechi’s campaign activities was particularly concerning, citing what the party described as a history of intimidation and attacks on opposition activities in Rivers.

“Difficult to campaign? Since when did Rivers State become a private estate requiring the permission of Nyesom Wike before citizens can exercise their constitutional rights?” he asked.

“Amaechi does not require Wike’s permission to visit, campaign, or seek the votes of Rivers people. Neither does the ADC.”

The party called on security agencies to take note of the remarks and safeguard political participation.

“We therefore call on the relevant security agencies to take note of the minister’s remarks and ensure that the constitutional rights and safety of all political actors are protected,” it stated.

The ADC also questioned Wike’s focus on Amaechi’s political activities, urging him to concentrate on his responsibilities as FCT minister.

It maintained that its priority was to offer Nigerians an alternative and enable Rivers residents to choose their leaders freely.

“Rivers State is not anybody’s inheritance. Democracy is not a private franchise. And no minister holds the licence to determine who may or may not campaign in Rivers State,” the statement added.