I Would Have Died If I Hadn’t Left – Amaechi Reveals SSS Director’s Warning To Him In Kano

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi has narrated how he allegedly escaped a threat to his life while campaigning for former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano State in 2014.

Naija News reports that Amaechi in an interview with News Central explained that he visited Kano to convince the state’s then governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to support Buhari’s bid for the presidency ahead of the 2015 general election.

However, he said the situation became troubling when he attempted to leave the state in a private jet but was prevented from doing so.

According to him, airport authorities said private jet movements were restricted at the time.

The former Rivers State governor also disclosed that his team could not secure tickets for a commercial flight, leaving them stranded and uncertain about how to return from Kano.

Amaechi said the situation changed when the Director of the State Security Service (SSS) in Kano arrived at the airport and advised him to leave the state immediately.

He explained that the security director recognized him because he had previously served in Rivers State before being transferred to Kano.

According to Amaechi, the security official warned that he could not guarantee his safety if he remained in the state, prompting arrangements for him and his team to travel by road to Abuja.

He said: “The Director of SSS drove in. What they forgot is that he was Director of SSS in Rivers State before he was posted to Kano. He saluted me and said, ‘Sir, you must leave Kano now, if you don’t I can’t guarantee your safety.

“When we got to Abuja, we switched on our phones and that is when I was told if I hadn’t left I would have died.”