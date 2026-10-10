2027: ‘If We Are Still Quarrelling About Primaries, It Is Over’ – Amaechi Warns ADC Members

Vice-presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has urged party members to focus on winning the election.

Naija News reports that he gave the charge in Abuja on Friday during the inauguration of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

He urged party members to stop disputing primaries and focus on winning elections.

“If we are still quarrelling about the party’s primary, it is over. We have to win elections.

“Incumbent governments often make the mistake of believing they are invincible and cannot be removed,” he said.

The former Rivers governor recalled his experiences during previous political campaigns during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) era, including incidents in which he was allegedly prevented from travelling by security officials.

He stated that he was once stopped at Akure Airport and advised by a military officer to leave the area because his safety could not be guaranteed.

Amaechi said that the experience did not deter him from continuing his political activities, adding that opposition figures must be prepared to face challenges in the course of their campaigns.

He also recounted another incident at Akure Airport when he said he was prevented from flying, saying that the intervention of political leaders helped resolve the situation.

The ADC vice-presidential candidate said these experiences showed that political campaigns can involve difficulties that require courage, persistence, and collective action.

He urged members of the campaign council to learn from previous political struggles and remain focused on their responsibilities