ADC Campaign Council To Be Inaugurated Friday

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) will on Friday inaugurate its Presidential Campaign Council as the party steps up preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the inauguration is scheduled to take place at 4pm at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The event is expected to bring together senior party leaders, governorship candidates and other candidates contesting various elective positions under the ADC.

The party’s National Chairman, Senator David Mark, is expected to lead the inauguration of the campaign council as the ADC begins to put its presidential campaign structure into operation.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Media and Publicity, said party leaders and candidates had been invited to attend the ceremony.

Those expected at the event include the party’s governorship candidates, National Assembly candidates and State House of Assembly candidates across the country.

The inauguration will formally set the party’s presidential campaign structure in motion as political activities ahead of the 2027 elections continue to gather pace.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is the ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 election while former Rivers State Governor and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi is the vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).