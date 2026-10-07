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Ondo Crash: Why Were Civilians, Children Abroad Military Aircraft On ‘Routine Mission’? – ADC

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi
ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

Key Takeaways

  • The African Democratic Congress demanded a proper investigation into the October 4 Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 crash in Ondo State that killed 25 people.
  • Nigerian Air Force said on October 6 that five crew members and 20 passengers died, including six civilians, on a routine Benin City-to-Lagos mission.
  • ADC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, asked who authorised civilians and children on the flight, and urged investigators to explain the mission purpose and crash circumstances.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded a proper investigation into the Monday, October 4, military crash that occurred in Ondo state.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Airforce on Tuesday, October 6, released a statement with the names of the 25 persons that were killed in the tragic crash.

According to the statement, the aircraft had five crew members and 20 passengers. Amongst the passengers were six civilians, and the aircraft was said to have been on a ‘’routine mission’ from Benin City to Lagos.

However, ADC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a terse statement via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, said his party demands to know how civilians, including children, were found aboard a military aircraft that was on a “routine mission”.

The post read, “Following the Nigerian Air Force’s release of the names of casualties in Monday’s NAF ATR-42 aircraft crash, the ADC demands a clear explanation: why were civilians, including children, aboard a military aircraft that was on a “routine mission”?

“The investigation we demanded in our statement today must now establish:

1. The purpose of that mission
2. ⁠Who authorised the passengers’ presence and
3. ⁠The circumstances of the crash.

“Routine mission” is a description of an event, not an explanation. Hence, the families of the victims deserve answers, while the entire nation deserves accountability.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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