Ondo Crash: Why Were Civilians, Children Abroad Military Aircraft On ‘Routine Mission’? – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded a proper investigation into the Monday, October 4, military crash that occurred in Ondo state.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Airforce on Tuesday, October 6, released a statement with the names of the 25 persons that were killed in the tragic crash.

According to the statement, the aircraft had five crew members and 20 passengers. Amongst the passengers were six civilians, and the aircraft was said to have been on a ‘’routine mission’ from Benin City to Lagos.

However, ADC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a terse statement via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, said his party demands to know how civilians, including children, were found aboard a military aircraft that was on a “routine mission”.

The post read, “Following the Nigerian Air Force’s release of the names of casualties in Monday’s NAF ATR-42 aircraft crash, the ADC demands a clear explanation: why were civilians, including children, aboard a military aircraft that was on a “routine mission”?

“The investigation we demanded in our statement today must now establish:

1. The purpose of that mission

2. ⁠Who authorised the passengers’ presence and

3. ⁠The circumstances of the crash.

“Routine mission” is a description of an event, not an explanation. Hence, the families of the victims deserve answers, while the entire nation deserves accountability.”