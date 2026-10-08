2027: ‘We Will Not Allow Ourselves To Be Rigged Out’ – ADC National Chairman, David Mark

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has said the party will resist any attempt to manipulate or rig the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Mark made this known on Wednesday in Abuja during a visit by the governing council of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development, led by former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (retd.), at the ADC national headquarters.

The Council of the Wise, as the governing council is known, was at the party secretariat as part of its ongoing engagement with political parties and other stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections.

In his speech, Mark said the ADC was prepared to abide by the rules governing the elections and the party’s own code of conduct, but would not accept electoral manipulation.

The former Senate President warned against using state institutions to manipulate the 2027 elections, saying the polls’ credibility must be protected.

He said, “We hold ourselves to the highest standards of good conduct as a political party. We will play by the rules. But we will not accept rigging or allow ourselves to be rigged out.

“We are committed to playing politics in a manner that promotes public confidence in democracy.”

Also speaking during the visit, Ariwoola said the centre was seeking political parties’ and their candidates’ commitment to peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

He also urged the ADC leadership to ensure its candidates and supporters complied with the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission and avoided conduct that could trigger political violence.