Insecurity Abating, Nigerians Can Now Sleep Well – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said the country’s insecurity is abating.

He said President Bola Tinubu’s reforms are working, adding that people can now sleep well in their homes.

Naija News reports that the Senate President led a high-level delegation from the National Assembly, featuring Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, to visit President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos home on Friday to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Akpabio, who chairs the National Assembly, said the delegation came “to pay a visit to Nigeria through the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces”.

“We are happy with the fact that Nigeria has met 66 years. So we came to pay a visit to Nigeria through the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” Akpabio said.

“We believe he’s doing well. These reforms are working and, as far as we are concerned, insecurities are abating, and people are able to sleep well,” he added.

The Senate President acknowledged lingering challenges but attributed some to the proximity of elections.

“We still have pockets of discontent here and there because of the fact that this is almost election time. A lot of mischief and all that.

“But at the end, our prayer always is that Nigeria shall be better, and God will help him to make Nigeria, beyond 66 years, a better country,” Akpabio said.

He framed Nigeria’s continued unity as evidence of divine favour and national resilience.

“That we are still together shows the resilience of this country. That Nigeria is still one. It shows the resilience of this country. It shows the love that God has for Nigeria.

“We are a praying nation. Whether you are a Muslim or you are a Christian, we are a praying nation. And God can never forsake us. And God will never forsake the President,” Akpabio stated.

On the administration’s performance, he said: “So the administration is doing its best, considering the situation we took when we came about. And we are prepared and determined to make the country better.”

He pledged legislative support to Tinubu, stating

“On the part of the National Assembly, we want to continue to remain worthy partners to the administration of President Bola Tinubu. And we believe that what we are doing is in the interest of all Nigerians,” he said.