2027: Akume Sends Strong Message To Northerners Seeking Presidency

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has warned the North not to allow individual ambition to divide them.

Naija News reports that Akume made the call to Benue indigenes residing in Kaduna on Saturday ahead of the 2027 APC presidential campaign slated for the same day.

He said any Northerner seeking the presidency in 2027 would be working against the region’s interests.

He urged Northerners to remain united and resist political ambitions capable of dividing the region ahead of the 2027 general elections and advised them to allow the present administration of Ahmed Bola Tinubu to complete his tenure

“The North must remain united and focus on its collective interest rather than allow individual ambitions to divide us,” Akume said.

He advised them to always consider their long-term political interests and the implications of the 2027 presidential election for its future, even as he cautioned against attempts to divide Northerners along political, religious and personal lines

He stressed that unity remained essential to the region’s political relevance, even as he warned citizens not to allow political, religious or personal differences to undermine the common interests, saying the strength of the North lies in its ability to work.

He called for peaceful coexistence and cooperation among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious communities, saying national development depends on unity.

Akume urged the people to examine political developments carefully and avoid being misled by individuals whose ambitions might conflict with the broader interests of the region.