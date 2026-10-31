Tinubu Using APC Govs To Intimidate The Opposition – Atiku’s Aide

Demola Olarewaju, Senior Political Assistant to African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is using governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intimidate the opposition.

Naija News reports that Olanrewaju made the allegation in a post on 𝕏.

He also accused the APC of scheming against the ADC campaign in the North and suppressing social media in certain states.

He wrote: “The best campaign for Bola Tinubu would have been legacy projects and actual impact on the lives of Nigerians, but he instead chose misgovernance and hardship.

“Now he’s using APC govs to intimidate the opposition, and the people may start to fight back.

“They’re scheming against ADC rallies in the North and suppressing social media in certain states but the Atiku Affordability message keeps resonating.

“No violence on earth can stop an idea whose time has come and it is time for life to be more affordable and safe for all Nigerians with Atiku.”

He also alleged that the APC plans to halt Atiku’s momentum.

APC’s plan to halt Atiku’s momentum seems to be intimidation – from Edo to Kaduna to Rivers and now in Sokoto.

“Add to it Sowore in Ekiti and you’ll see a pattern of state violence.

“The Tinubu regime should remember Gov. Makinde’s warning on the Wild Wild West and turn back from this path of government intimidation, before it escalates,” he added.