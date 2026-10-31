‘Everything Under Tinubu Is Collapsing’ – Peter Obi Blows Hot

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has asserted that everything is collapsing under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made the statement on Saturday at the ongoing town hall meeting in Imo State.

The former Anambra State governor lamented that the major problem bedevilling Nigeria is the stealing of public funds, and it will not happen under his watch.

Peter Obi also accused the Tinubu government of failing to secure lives and property, noting that Nigerians now live in fear in their own country.

He vowed that if elected, he would tackle insecurity head-on and stop the stealing of public funds.

He stated, “Everything under President Tinubu is collapsing. We have become more terrorised, and Nigeria is now number four. Tinubu no longer has the energy to govern. The greatest problem of this country is people stealing public money, and that cannot happen under my watch.

“If given the opportunity, Kwankwaso and I will unite this country and declare a state of emergency on insecurity.”

Meanwhile, Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State have dismissed the possibility of Peter Obi and other opposition candidates defeating President Tinubu in the state in the 2027 presidential election.

The APC leaders insisted that the party had addressed the mistakes that led to Tinubu’s defeat in Lagos during the 2023 presidential election.

They made the declaration while speaking with journalists at a political gathering organized by President Tinubu’s daughter and Nigeria’s Iyaloja General, Dr Mujidat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo.

Speaking on the party’s plan, the Lagos State Director-General of the Iyaloja General Movement (IGM), which was meant to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election, Barrister Adejumbo Omofumilewa, described the inauguration as a mini-rally in support of the president.

He expressed confidence that the APC would perform better in Lagos in 2027, arguing that the party had addressed the issues responsible for its poor performance in the state during the last presidential election.