I Will Go Into The Bush If Anybody Takes Schoolchildren – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised that kidnappers will find no hiding place under his administration, vowing to personally go into the bush to rescue abducted citizens if elected.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke while addressing supporters at the party’s campaign rally in Bayelsa State.

The former governor of Anambra State said abductions, especially of schoolchildren, would not be tolerated under an NDC government.

“If anybody takes schoolchildren, if anybody kidnaps anybody, I will go into the bush. We will go into that bush and rescue the person. Nobody will try that in our government,” he said.

He pledged to unite the country and make it safe for citizens to live and travel.

“We will make Nigeria work. We will make Nigeria a place where people will live. We will secure Nigeria. Nobody will live in Nigeria where you can’t travel on the road again,” Obi said.

To underline the need for safe highways, Obi recounted his road trips across several states during the week.

“I came to Bayelsa this morning from Enugu by road; I moved around Nigeria by road. On Tuesday, I was in Lokoja; on Wednesday, I was in Akwanga; yesterday, I was in Ebonyi, and today I am in Bayelsa. Our roads must be secured,” he said.

The NDC flagbearer took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu over reports that he would not campaign in Bayelsa, the state where Nigeria first discovered oil.

“This is a state where Nigeria discovered oil. This is a state where we get money we share, and the President said he will not come here to campaign,” he said.

He also criticised the President’s frequent foreign trips, claiming that Tinubu had spent over 200 days abroad.

“He will not come to Bayelsa for one day, and he wants you to vote for him,” Obi added.

The NDC candidate said his government would tackle corruption head-on and ensure public money served the public.

“They say if you fight corruption, corruption will fight you back. And I’m telling you, under the NDC, you run away. You will not fight back because we will use public money for public good,” he said.

He also promised free primary education in partnership with state governments.

“Under NDC, your children will be in school; there will be classrooms. We will work with the states to ensure that basic education, which is primary, will be free,” he said.

On electricity, Obi said his administration would raise the country’s power supply to at least 10,000 megawatts.

“We will produce, transmit and distribute a minimum of 10,000 megawatts of electricity. The minimum we have today under APC is 4,000,” he stated.