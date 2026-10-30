‘Explain To Nigerians What You Used Nearly $100 Billion Loan To Do’ – Peter Obi Dares Tinubu

Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to account for nearly $100 billion loan since he assumed office.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, while speaking in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, during the homecoming of the National leader of the NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, and the commissioning of the party secretariat, on Friday, said Tinubu is unable to give account of the billions borrowed.

Peter Obi lamented over the economic situation in the country, unemployment and healthcare, urging Nigerians to change the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

According to Peter Obi, the APC government is incompetent and Tinubu is already tired of running the affairs of the country.

Peter Obi added that Nigeria deserves a president who has the energy and capacity to govern.

He said, “Today we have a country that produces the highest number of poor people in the world. Today we have a country where our people are hungry, Nigerians don’t know where the next meal will come from anymore.

“In Nigeria today, if you are sick, instead of going to hospital, you go to church because there is no hospital, so you can only pray for God to save you. We have a country where there are no schools. We have a country where youths are looking for jobs, but no jobs.

“What do we want to do? We are telling you that NDC is coming to build a new Nigeria that is possible. We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production.

“Our president has borrowed nearly $100 billion, nobody knows what he did with the money, we want the president to come and explain to Nigerians what he used the money he borrowed to do in the past three years.

“He said he’s busy, he has been busy for the past three years going overseas, now we went into a campaign, he said he is busy. APC government is incompetent, APC government doesn’t have the capacity. They don’t have compassion, they cannot be chosen.”