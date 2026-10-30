Peter Obi’s Camp Fires Back At Okorocha Over ‘Four-Year Gambling’ Remark

The camp of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has disagreed with former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha that its principal single term presidency proposal is “a four-year gambling.”

Naija News reports that Okorocha had described Obi as a fantastic gentleman with a clear head but argued that Igbos cannot risk a four year gamble.

“Obi is a fantastic gentleman, clear in his head. Oh, there’s nothing wrong with him. But we can’t gamble. We can’t do a four-year gamble this time,” he said.

Okorocha admitted that he had supported the idea of a single-term presidency in the past but insisted that the political circumstances had changed.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, the Director-General of the National Campaign Council of the NDC, Ibrahim Abdulkarim, said it accepts Okorocha’s description of Peter Obi as “a fantastic gentleman.”

He, however, argued that a single term presidency is not a gamble.

“We have reviewed Senator Rochas Okorocha’s comments on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“We accept his description of Peter Obi as ‘a fantastic gentleman; clear in his head.’ On the claim that a single term is ‘a four-year gambling,’ we respectfully disagree,” Abdulkarim said.

According to him, a single term of four years is enough to change Nigeria if the leader is sincere and has a clear plan.

He added that Peter Obi is ready to serve for one term to fix the country and not out to gamble with the future of Nigerians.