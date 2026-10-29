Why Abdulkarim Was Appointed As NDC Campaign DG – Dickson

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has declared total support for the Director-General of the NDC National Campaign Council, Ibrahim Abdulkarim.

Dickson explained that Abdulkarim was appointed into the position despite the fact that he is young and has not held any political office previously to create opportunities for young Nigerians to learn, serve, demonstrate their capacity and grow into leadership.

Naija News reports that the NDC National Leader made the explanation in a statement on Thursday, noting that the party is youth friendly and is commitetd to building a coalition where ordinary Nigerians can work for a better future for their country.

He also used the opportunity to reitirate his directive for all NDC state chairmen and party officials to give the Director-General and all members of the Campaign Council maximum support.

“Today, while speaking to some party officials, I made reference to the inauguration of our National Campaign Council and reiterated my full support for Mr. Ibrahim Abdulkarim as Director-General of the NDC National Campaign Council.

“He is young and may not have held political office in Nigeria before. In fact, that is precisely why he has been given this appointment. We must create opportunities for young Nigerians to learn, serve, demonstrate their capacity and grow into leadership, and Nigerian youths CAN.

“The NDC is a youth and women-friendly party and a party of the common people. We are building a coalition of ordinary Nigerians to stand together against oppression and work towards a better future for our country.

“I have directed all NDC state chairmen and party officials to give the Director-General and all members of the Campaign Council maximum support. All candidates must equally receive the full support of party members, stakeholders, support groups and NGOs in mobilisation, election preparations, canvassing for votes and protecting the votes cast by Nigerians.

“Nigerian youths and women must take ownership of the NDC and its mission, actively participate in its growth and lead the collective effort to build a better Nigeria,” Dickson wrote on 𝕏.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State also disclosed that only the top leadership of the campaign council has been unveiled and more people would be appointed into committees and directorates across various levels in the coming days.

“We are aware of the interest expressed by party members, leaders and stakeholders in serving on the National Campaign Council. So far, we have inaugurated only its top leadership. The committees, directorates and coordinating teams at the state, local government and ward levels are being compiled to ensure broad participation in our grassroots mobilisation and campaign activities.

“Together, let us build a people-driven party that gives every Nigerian, especially our youths and women, a stake in the future of our country.

“NDC all the way!”, he concluded.