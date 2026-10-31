Is This What You Will Be Doing At 50? – Pat Utomi Slams Political Thugs

A professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, has warned young Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used as tools by politicians.

He urged youths to stop working as political thugs for politicians.

Naija News reports that he gave the warning in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Saturday.

He lamented that corrupt politicians feed young thugs with crumbs while they continue to profit from the chaos they create in their neighbourhoods.

He asked the thugs if their parents would be proud of them doing dirty jobs for the politicians.

Utomi asked them if this is the job they would still be doing when they turned 50.

“To every young man doing agbero (thuggery) work for corrupt politicians, I want you to sit down and ask yourself an important question, Is this what you will still be doing at 50? Are your parents proud of what you are doing?

“These corrupt politicians will feed you crumbs while continuing to profit from the chaos they are creating in your neighbourhoods,” Utomi wrote.

The political economist warned youths not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of destruction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Come 2027, please do not allow yourself to become an instrument of destruction in these men’s hands. You deserve better,” he warned.