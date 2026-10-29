How Did These Suspicious Images Enter The Register? – Kwankwaso Tackles INEC Over Suspected AI Photos, Demands Probe

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over suspected AI-generated photographs and questionable records in the preliminary voter register released ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso in a post via his 𝕏 handle questioned how the suspicious images entered the register and whether the identities linked to the records were properly verified.

While commending INEC’s decision to investigate the matter, Kwankwaso demanded an independent investigation, insisting that the probe must be transparent.

He also called for an independent audit of the preliminary register, including checks for questionable entries, duplicate records and artificial identities.

The statement read, “I am deeply concerned by reports of suspected artificial intelligence-generated photographs and other questionable records in the preliminary register of voters published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“These allegations raise serious questions about the integrity of our voter registration system and the safeguards in place to protect the credibility of the forthcoming general elections.

“With the 2027 elections approaching, INEC must provide Nigerians with clear and convincing answers. How did these suspicious images enter the register? Were the individuals associated with these records genuinely registered? Were the identities properly verified, and could these irregularities have affected the accuracy of the voter register?

“While I welcome INEC’s decision to investigate the matter, but Nigerians deserve more than assurances. The investigation must be thorough, transparent and independent (outside of INEC’s internal affairs), with its findings made public and any individuals found culpable held accountable in accordance with the law.

”INEC must also allow a comprehensive and independent audit of the preliminary register, verify questionable entries, investigate possible duplicate or artificial identities and ensure that no eligible Nigerian is disenfranchised in the process of correcting irregularities.

“Our democracy cannot afford any compromise in the integrity of the voter register. Every eligible Nigerian must have the right to vote, and every vote must count. Equally, nobody should be allowed to exploit technology, including artificial intelligence, to undermine our electoral system.

“The credibility of the 2027 elections begins with a credible voter register, and INEC must get its act together.”