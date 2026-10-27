INEC Speaks On Presence Of AI Photos In Voters Register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained that the voter register previously displayed physically, and currently displayed on its website is not the final one to be used for the 2027 elections.

INEC clarified that the register is being subjected to review and clean-up, and appropriate action will be taken on claims and objections raised.

Naija News reports that the electoral umpire made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday by its Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, in reaction to concerns and reports circulating on social media regarding suspected AI-generated photographs appearing in the Preliminary Register of Voters.

INEC explained that some questionable registration records were identified and flagged for further examination during the physical display, and all such records will be reviewed during its clean-up exercise.

It assured that what is in circulation is a preliminary Register of Voters and all suspicious photographs, including possible technical or procedural lapses, will be acted upon based on verified findings before the final register of voters to be used for election is released.

INEC assured that it will not compromise the accuracy and integrity of the register.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has noted public concerns and reports circulating on social media regarding suspected AI-generated photographs appearing in the Preliminary Register of Voters recently published on its website.

“The Commission wishes to clarify that the register published online on 26 October 2026 is the same preliminary register physically displayed at Registration Areas (RAs) nationwide from 9th to 15th October 2026 as part of the Display, Claims and Objections exercise.

“During the physical display, a number of questionable registration records were identified and flagged for further examination. The Commission commenced the process of reviewing these records and taking appropriate corrective action in accordance with established procedures.

“The online publication represents the original preliminary register and does not reflect all ongoing data-cleanup activities.

“It is important to emphasize that the preliminary register is not the final certified register. The Display, Claims and Objections exercise is specifically intended to facilitate public scrutiny, identify inaccuracies and irregularities, and enable appropriate corrections before certification.

“The Commission is also examining the circumstances surrounding the suspicious photographs, including possible technical or procedural lapses, and will take appropriate action based on verified findings.

“The Commission appreciates the vigilance of citizens and stakeholders who have brought these concerns to public attention. Such scrutiny contributes to the process of improving the accuracy and integrity of the register.

“INEC remains committed to completing the necessary verification, adjudication, and data-cleanup processes ahead of the scheduled certification of the final Register of Voters on 15th December 2026.

The Commission assures Nigerians that verified irregularities will be addressed through the applicable procedures and that further updates will be provided as the review progresses,” the statement read.