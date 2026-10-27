‘They Are Buying PVC From Women’ – Ex-IGP Adamu Alleges Vote-Buying Plot In Nasarawa

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has accused some political actors of collecting Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from women in an alleged move to stop them from voting in the 2027 Nasarawa State governorship election.

Adamu raised the concern while addressing supporters in Doma Local Government Area after the Alago nation endorsed him as its preferred candidate for the governorship election, Naija News reports.

He alleged that some politicians were offering money to voters in exchange for their PVCs to prevent them from participating in the election.

According to the former police chief, the alleged practice could reduce voter participation and deny eligible residents the opportunity to choose their preferred candidate.

“Those who don’t have people following them are collecting cards in the hands of women; they are buying so as to stop them from coming out to vote,” he said.

Adamu urged residents not to sell their PVCs, stressing that eligible voters should protect their cards and come out to vote on election day.

He also encouraged anyone whose PVC had already been collected to make efforts to retrieve it before the election.

“Everyone should not agree to sell their card, and everyone should come out on election day with their card,” the former IGP said.

The allegation, however, was not accompanied by specific details of the individuals or groups reportedly involved in the alleged collection of PVCs.

The endorsement was announced at a rally organised by the Alago Support Group for Adamu, who is seeking to become Nasarawa State governor in 2027.

The former police chief thanked the group and members of the Alago community for their support, saying the endorsement had boosted his confidence in his political ambition.

He said his decision to contest the election was driven by the need to improve the lives of ordinary residents, particularly those struggling to meet their basic needs.

Adamu argued that vulnerable people deserved greater attention from the government and promised to make their welfare a priority if elected.

“Our coming out for this election is for the common people. We came out for the common man, to see that the common man does not suffer the way they are suffering now,” he said.

He also promised to focus on education, healthcare and security, with a commitment to improving public services and making communities safer.

“We will put people’s lives first, to see that education with quality is given to our people, health with quality our people have obtained, and the issue of security, we will see that everyone will find peace, so that people can return to their homes to sleep without any fear,” he said.

Adamu expressed appreciation to the Alago Support Group and other supporters for backing his ambition, adding that he hoped to win the 2027 governorship election.