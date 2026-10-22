DSS Arrests 23-Year-Old Woman Over Arms Trafficking In Nasarawa

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a 23-year-old woman, Aisha Mohammed, over alleged arms trafficking in Keffi, Nasarawa State, with 202 rounds of ammunition and three empty magazines recovered from her.

Naija News reports that Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has praised the security agency for its efforts to stop illegal arms trafficking and the movement of weapons by suspected gun runners across the state.

The governor’s reaction was made public in a statement released by his Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, who described the arrest as a major achievement in the fight against insecurity.

Mohammed, who reportedly lives in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory, was arrested with 202 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and three empty magazines.

She is currently being held in the custody of the security agency as investigations continue.

The statement also revealed that several other suspected arms couriers had been arrested between August and September 2026 as part of ongoing operations to disrupt illegal weapons supplies.

Those arrested during the period included Hassan Sani, 40, Abdulkadir Idrissa, 41, and Salihu Garba, 70, who is also known as Nabayi.

According to the statement, security operatives recovered 678 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 99 rounds of 7.5mm ammunition and other items from the suspects.

In another operation carried out in August, the DSS reportedly arrested a suspected arms courier, Ismail Lawalli, along the Keffi-Abuja highway.

Lawalli, who is said to be from Zamfara State, was allegedly found with 1,262 assorted rounds of ammunition when he was apprehended by security operatives.

Governor Sule commended DSS personnel and other security agencies operating in Nasarawa for their dedication to protecting lives and property.