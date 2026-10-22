Court Fixes Date For Trial Of Suspects In Kidnap Of 20 NYSC Members

An Imo State High Court has fixed four consecutive days for the trial of five suspects accused of kidnapping, including three allegedly involved in the abduction of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members on Independence Day.

The court scheduled October 27, 28, 29 and 30 for the continuation of proceedings, urging both the prosecution and defence teams to cooperate to ensure that judgment is delivered before January 2027.

Naija News reports that Justice Emeka Orafu gave the directive on Thursday (today) during hearings in two separate kidnapping cases involving the five defendants.

During proceedings in the case involving the prospective corps members, an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ikem Emmanuel, testified about the investigation that led to the arrest of the three defendants.

Emmanuel told the court that the investigation involved intelligence gathering, data analysis, record checks, interviews and statements obtained from the defendants, victims and witnesses.

He said an identification parade was also conducted, during which victims and witnesses allegedly identified the defendants as members of the gang that kidnapped them.

The DSS officer further told the court that one of the defendants, Usman Aliyu, admitted in his statement to participating in the operation and allegedly disclosed that 11 people were involved.

Emmanuel maintained that the defendants’ statements were obtained in the presence of their lawyers and DSS legal officers.

In a related case involving two other defendants accused of a separate kidnapping offence, the officer also gave evidence on the investigation.

He told the court that the statements of the two defendants were taken in the presence of their lawyers and DSS legal officers.

Following the proceedings, Justice Orafu adjourned both cases until October 27 to 30 for the continuation of the trial.

The judge also ordered that all five defendants remain in DSS custody pending the next hearing.

The court urged the lawyers involved in the cases to make effective use of the scheduled hearing days to ensure the trials proceed without unnecessary delays.