Troops Foil Terrorists’ Movement, Rescue Four Kidnap Victims In North-West

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued four kidnapped persons during separate security operations in Zamfara and Kebbi states as the military steps up efforts to end terrorism and kidnapping in the North-West.

Naija News reports that the victims, two men and two women, were rescued on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State and along the Bena-Sawade axis of Kebbi State.

According to the Army, troops rescued two victims in Zamfara after responding to a report of a terrorist incident on a farmland across a river in Binoni Marafa, Maru LGA.

The rescued persons were identified as Mansur Shehu, 25, and Kadijat Haruna, 49.

In Kebbi State, troops launched a search-and-rescue operation after receiving information that suspected terrorists were moving with kidnapped victims from Dupindu Village in Kanya District, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

The operation led to the rescue of Jimoh Su-Arege, 35, and Kalahe Danjuma, 41.

The Army said the two victims were later handed over to the Seriki of Dipindu.

It added that troops had continued to increase patrols and surveillance in affected communities to strengthen security and prevent terrorists and other criminal groups from operating freely.

The military said the latest operations reflected its continued efforts to rescue kidnapped persons, disrupt terrorist activities and restore peace in Zamfara and Kebbi states.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining security operations across the North-West to protect residents and deny criminal groups access to vulnerable communities.