Suspected Lakurawa Terrorists Kill Expatriate, Two Others At Superhighway Project

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group have killed three people, including a foreign national and two security operatives, during an attack on the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway construction site in Kebbi State.

Two civilians also sustained gunshot injuries in the incident, which occurred at Gubba village in Andarai District, Maitama LGA, Kebbi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Superintendent Bashir Usman, confirmed the attack.

He said the assailants were believed to have infiltrated the area from the Kebbe axis of neighbouring Sokoto State.

According to him, the attackers invaded the construction site and opened fire, killing the three victims and injuring two others.

The injured civilians were subsequently evacuated for medical treatment.

Usman disclosed that the suspected terrorists also launched a separate attach along the Birnin Malami axis on the same day.

He said police operatives successfully repelled the assault, preventing the attackers from advancing.

The Police spokesperson explained that joint security forces responded to the incidents, while additional tactical teams were deployed to strengthen security around the affected communities.

He disclosed that military personnel killed several suspected terrorists during operations in the area and recovered a number of motorcycles.

Following the attack, construction activities at the affected section of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway have been temporarily suspended.

Usman assured workers and residents that security personnel were taking measures to protect lives and property.