Lakurawa Terrorists Invade Sokoto Town, Kills Four Soldiers

Suspected Lakurawa terrorists numbering over 300 reportedly invaded Kebbe town in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Friday and killed no fewer than four soldiers.

Naija News learnt that the heavily armed terrorists rode on motorcycles and engaged security forces in a gun battle as they attacked shops, a hospital and vehicles.

Confirming the development to Punch, a security expert in Sokoto, Bashar Altine, said the terrorists entered the town at about 10am, prompting soldiers stationed at a military base on the outskirts of Kebbe to open fire on them.

According to Altine, the militants, after engaging the soldiers, moved into the centre of Kebbe town, particularly the Sabon Gari area, where they reportedly broke into shops and carted away large quantities of mobile phones and bread.

He said the attackers also opened fire on a military vehicle fitted with a mounted rocket-propelled grenade, damaging three of its tyres and shattering its windscreen.

Altine further stated that the militants later moved to the General Hospital, Kebbe, where they allegedly smashed the windows of vehicles parked within the premises, including a vehicle belonging to the Divisional Police Officer and an ambulance.

He said the militants took away four motorcycles belonging to residents as they began withdrawing from the town in the direction of the police station and headed towards communities west of the town.

He said, “They also seized mobile phones belonging to patients at the hospital.

“Reports from villages west of Kebbe indicate that they entered Ungushi town, one of the districts in Kebbe Local Government Area.

“We have not seen the body of even one Lakurawa fighter that the soldiers succeeded in killing.”

The spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, Ahmed Rufai, who also confirmed the incident, said the command was still gathering information and could not confirm whether there were casualties, including the reported death of four soldiers.