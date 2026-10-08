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Bandits Launch Fresh Attack In Kebbi

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Map of Kebbi State, Nigeria
Map of Kebbi State, Nigeria

Key Takeaways

  • Bandits attacked Kasabo community in Saminaka, Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing three people and forcing residents to flee into the bush.
  • Resident, Aminu Salisu, told Daily Trust that the bandits came in large numbers early on Monday but many residents escaped, limiting the death toll.
  • Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, visited Kasabo on Tuesday, donated ₦116 million to affected families, and promised stronger collaboration with security agencies.

Three people were killed when bandits attacked the Kasabo community in Saminaka, Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The attackers reportedly stormed the community in the early hours of Monday, forcing many residents to flee through the bush for safety.

A resident, Aminu Salisu, who spoke to Daily Trust, said the bandits came in large numbers but were unable to kill more people because several residents managed to escape.

“However, they succeeded in killing three people before they retreated to their hideout,” he said.

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris later visited the community on Tuesday to sympathize with the victims’ families and donated ₦116 million to support them, Naija News learnt.

The governor described the incident as a tragic and unacceptable act of violence against innocent citizens.

During the visit, he donated ₦116 million to the families of the victims and other people affected by the attack.

Idris also assured the residents that his administration would continue to strengthen its collaboration with security agencies and take all necessary steps to protect lives and property across the state.

Responding to the governor’s visit, Dan Masani of Saminaka, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir, described the killings as a major loss to the community.

He said the incident had left residents mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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