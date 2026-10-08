Bandits Launch Fresh Attack In Kebbi

Three people were killed when bandits attacked the Kasabo community in Saminaka, Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The attackers reportedly stormed the community in the early hours of Monday, forcing many residents to flee through the bush for safety.

A resident, Aminu Salisu, who spoke to Daily Trust, said the bandits came in large numbers but were unable to kill more people because several residents managed to escape.

“However, they succeeded in killing three people before they retreated to their hideout,” he said.

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris later visited the community on Tuesday to sympathize with the victims’ families and donated ₦116 million to support them, Naija News learnt.

The governor described the incident as a tragic and unacceptable act of violence against innocent citizens.

During the visit, he donated ₦116 million to the families of the victims and other people affected by the attack.

Idris also assured the residents that his administration would continue to strengthen its collaboration with security agencies and take all necessary steps to protect lives and property across the state.

Responding to the governor’s visit, Dan Masani of Saminaka, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir, described the killings as a major loss to the community.

He said the incident had left residents mourning the loss of their loved ones.