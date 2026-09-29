Woman Abducted In Niger State Gives Birth In Bandits’ Captivity

One of the 47 farmers abducted by suspected bandits in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State has given birth while in captivity, Naija News learned.

The development was confirmed by the Chairman of Mariga LGA, Aliyu Bagga Muhammadu.

The farmers were kidnapped on Saturday while harvesting groundnuts on their farms in the Tugan-Rimi area.

According to Muhammadu, the bandits are demanding a total ransom of ₦94 million for the release of the victims.

He said the kidnappers were demanding ₦2 million for each abducted farmer.

“My local government is faced with a serious security challenge. The information at my disposal indicates that women were harvesting groundnuts on their farm, when bandits invaded the area and assembled them and took them away.

“They also saw some men working on their farms and took them away. But women formed the majority of those kidnapped. One of the women had given birth in captivity,” Daily Trust quoted the chairman as saying.

Muhammadu said security operatives had been mobilized and were following the trail of the abductors in an effort to secure the safe release of the victims.

He added that joint security teams had earlier engaged the bandits around the Kasuwan Garba and Beri axis, during which one vigilante member sustained injuries.

The chairman also said the armed men were reportedly seen moving through areas between Mangoro and Wamba after allegedly coming from the Dogon Dawa axis.

The Niger State command of the Nigeria Police Force also confirmed the incident but said the number of people abducted was more than 20.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said a report received on September 28 indicated that suspected bandits had abducted the victims a day earlier.

“On 28th Sept 2026, a report indicated that on 27th Sept 2026 at about 3pm, suspected bandits abducted over twenty persons at Mukura village, Kasuwan-Garba District of Mariga LGA. Joint security rescue efforts are ongoing,” he said.