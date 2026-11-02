Bandits Abduct 14 Women On Islamic Teacher’s Farm

Bandits have kidnapped 14 women working on the farm of an Islamic teacher in Mekunjeri, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the farm on Sunday afternoon and whisked away the women, who are linked to the Islamic school run by the cleric, identified simply as Malam.

Sources told Leadership that the abductors had contacted the cleric and the families of the victims, demanding food supplies as a condition for their release.

The development has heightened fears for the safety of the women, who are still in the custody of the kidnappers.

As of the time of filing this report, the police and the state government had not commented on the incident.

In other news, some officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have reportedly been killed after terrorists attacked a vehicle conveying security operatives from Sokoto State to Zamfara State.

According to Daily Post, the officers were travelling for a special assignment when the attackers ambushed their vehicle.

Details of the incident remain unclear as of the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.

The exact number of officers killed or injured has not been confirmed, and it is also uncertain whether any of the personnel survived the attack.