Gunmen Ambush Immigration Officers, Kill One, Injure Another

Tragedy struck in Niger State on Wednesday as unidentified armed men reportedly attacked officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) while they were out on routine surveillance patrol.

‎The attack, which took place along the Tunga Taya-Woro axis at about 11:30 a.m., claimed the life of an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI), while another officer narrowly escaped death, Naija News understands.

‎Confirming the sad development in an official statement released on Thursday, the Comptroller General of the Service revealed that the affected officers were attached to the Wawa Control Post.

‎The deceased officer has been identified as ASI I.U. Babangida, while his surviving colleague, Inspector A.K. Musa, sustained critical injuries during the violent clash before managing to escape the scene. Inspector Musa is currently battling for his life at an undisclosed hospital where he is receiving medical care.

‎According to the official NIS statement: ‎”The incident occurred on Tuesday, 6th October 2026, at about 11:30 hours, when two personnel on routine surveillance patrol were violently attacked by unidentified armed men.

‎”Sadly, one officer, ASI I.U. Babangida, tragically lost his life, while the other, Inspector A.K. Musa, sustained serious injuries but managed to escape and is currently receiving medical attention.”

‎The Service further disclosed that ASI Babangida has already been laid to rest according to Islamic rites, describing his demise as a massive blow to the agency.

‎Hailing the bravery of the fallen officer, the NIS sympathized with his grieving family and colleagues, assuring them that they would not be abandoned in their time of grief.

‎”The Service honours his sacrifice and unwavering commitment to duty. We condole with the family, colleagues, and loved ones of the deceased officer and wish the injured personnel a speedy recovery, assuring both families of our continued support and assistance during this difficult period,” the statement read.

‎Addressing security operations in the area, the Service declared that a joint manhunt is underway alongside the Niger State Government and sister security agencies to track down the criminal bandits behind the attack.

‎Despite the painful loss, the NIS made it clear that bad actors will not deter them from doing their jobs or securing the country’s boundaries.

‎”The Nigeria Immigration Service remains undeterred by this unfortunate incident and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Nation’s borders,” the statement concluded.