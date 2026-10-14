‘Gross Incompetence, Disregard For Lives’ – Amnesty Int’l Faults Govt Over Bandits Attacks In North

Amnesty International Nigeria has condemned the spate of insecurity across the country, particularly in the Northern region where residents of several communities in Niger and Zamfara states have been forced to flee their homes and farmlands following renewed bandit attacks.

The rights group raised the alarm in a post on Tuesday, warning that the growing attacks were putting lives and livelihoods at risk, especially as farmers approach the harvest season.

According to Amnesty International, the attacks have affected communities around Rijau in Niger State and parts of Zamfara State, forcing residents to leave behind their homes, properties and other belongings.

The organisation expressed concern that farmers could lose the benefits of months of hard work as insecurity drives them away from their farmlands.

It also accused the Nigerian authorities of failing to do enough to protect rural communities from armed groups that have carried out deadly attacks across the North.

“The Nigerian authorities have displayed gross incompetence and a total disregard for people’s lives,” Amnesty International said.

The group added that communities had been left exposed to repeated attacks by gunmen, despite years of violence in the region.

“The Nigerian authorities have left rural communities in the north at the mercy of rampaging gunmen who have killed hundreds since 2018,” it said.

Amnesty International warned that continued attacks could worsen the hardship facing displaced residents, while disrupting farming activities and threatening food supplies.

It said the failure to contain the violence was taking a heavy toll on families who had lost access to their homes, farms and sources of income.

“The Nigerian authorities’ failure to stem the violence is costing people’s lives and livelihoods, and without immediate action many more lives may be lost,” the organisation added.

The group called on the authorities to take urgent steps to protect vulnerable communities, stop further attacks and prevent more residents from losing their lives and means of survival.