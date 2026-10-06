Bago Swears In Six New Commissioners, Gives Fresh Directives

Six newly appointed commissioners have officially joined the Niger State Executive Council, with Governor Umaru Bago charging them to put the interests of the state ahead of personal considerations.

Bago gave the charge on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Minna, Naija News reports.

The Chief Magistrate I, Murtala Ibrahim, administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance to the new commissioners.

Addressing the new members of his cabinet, Bago urged them to use their experience and knowledge to contribute to the development of Niger State.

He said the commissioners must ensure that their various ministries play active roles in delivering the administration’s development programmes.

The governor also directed the new commissioners to resume work immediately and familiarise themselves with the activities, responsibilities and ongoing projects of their ministries.

According to him, permanent secretaries in the affected ministries had been instructed to provide the new commissioners with detailed briefings and reports on existing programmes and activities.

Bago urged the commissioners to study the reports and use them to understand the current state of affairs in their ministries.

The governor had earlier assigned portfolios to the six new commissioners.

Their appointments followed the resignation of six members of the State Executive Council who stepped down from their positions to pursue their political ambitions in the forthcoming elective contests.

Bago urged the new commissioners to see their appointments as an opportunity to serve the people and contribute to the progress of the state.