Niger Miners Death: Investigate Panel Fixes Date To Submit Report

The independent investigative committee probing the death of over 30 miners in Niger State are set to submit their report.

Naija News gathered that the report will be submitted to the Minister of Interior on Tuesday, 27th October 2026 at the Honourable Minister’s Conference Room, Ministry of Interior, by 12:00 noon.

However, journalists are expected to be seated by 11:35am.

The investigation followed the death of 37 suspected illegal miners in NSCDC custody.

Recall that the NSCDC had initially referred to a suspected disease outbreak, but its national headquarters said the cause of death had not been conclusively established and would require medical and laboratory confirmation.

The federal government had stated that anyone found culpable in the deaths of suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will face justice.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the federal government’s stand while delivering condolences to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, the government and people of the state, traditional leaders and residents of Wushishi, particularly the families and loved ones of the deceased.

He assured that the government places a premium on the life of each citizen and would ensure the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the suspects are thoroughly, transparently and impartially investigated.

Idris reiterated that immediate steps had already been taken to establish what happened, including the suspension of the Niger State NSCDC Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while a full-scale investigation has been launched into the incident.