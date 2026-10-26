NCDC Hints Ebola Surge Could Force Postponement Of 2027 Elections 

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has hinted that the Independent National Electoral Commission might consider postponing the 2027 general election because of the Ebola outbreak.

The 2027 general election is scheduled to start in January, and politicians vying for office have begun their campaigns.

However, there has been an outbreak of Ebola cases in Nigeria, which has generated concerns.

Naija News reports that the Director General of NCDC, Jide Idris, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said that if Ebola spreads widely enough, the Nigerian government might need to postpone the 2027 general election.

However, Idris disclosed that no government will use Ebola as a political weapon.

He said: “We in the health sector did not use disease issues as a political weapon.

“We hope the election will not be postponed but if the thing gets wide enough that might be considered, as at now there is no need for that.

“This Ebola thing started in DRC a couple of months ago and we were tracking, they said for you to track again there is a possibility that it may get here due to our population movement, flight into this country, and ports of entry, yet it came, no government will use Ebola as a political weapon.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has projected December 7, 2026, as a possible date for Nigeria to declare the Ebola outbreak over, provided no new confirmed or probable cases are detected.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, disclosed this on Monday, October 26, following the medical evacuation of the index patient to Switzerland.

The minister said the proposed date would depend on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) validating the required 42-day countdown.

Nigeria confirmed its first case of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on October 20, 2026.

The patient was identified as a woman who had recently travelled to Uganda and returned to Nigeria on October 7 with symptoms that later worsened. Tests subsequently confirmed that she had the virus.