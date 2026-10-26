 Skip to content
News

WHO Reveals Number Of People Under Surveillance After Ebola Patient’s Evacuation To Switzerland

Published
By Justina Otio
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Ebola Vaccine
Ebola Vaccine

Key Takeaways

  • WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Janabi said Nigeria currently has no Ebola cases after the patient and her husband were evacuated to Switzerland.
  • Janabi said the patient was clinically stable before evacuation after Nigerian medical teams managed her through the acute phase of Ebola.
  • Janabi said Nigeria would continue monitoring 52 contacts, while Switzerland would manage the patient and monitor her husband as contact number 53.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi has declared that Nigeria currently has no Ebola cases following the evacuation of the index patient and her husband to Switzerland.

Naija News reports that the patient was evacuated through an air ambulance at the private jet wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Speaking via a statement on his 𝕏 account on Monday, Janabi said that Nigeria would continue monitoring 52 contacts, while Switzerland would manage the patient and follow up with her husband.

He said the evacuation took place earlier in the morning, noting that both the patient and her husband were Swiss citizens.

According to him, the patient was clinically stable after Nigerian medical teams successfully managed her through the acute phase of the illness and stabilised her condition.

He applauded the Federal Government, health workers, clinicians, emergency responders and other partners involved in the Ebola response.

He said the successful management of the patient demonstrated Africa’s expertise, resilience and leadership in public health, particularly when countries worked together to respond to health emergencies.

However, the WHO regional director stressed that vigilance remained critical despite the evacuation, urging continued attention to contact monitoring and other response measures.

He said Nigeria would maintain close follow-up of 52 contacts, while Switzerland would assume responsibility for the continued management of the patient and monitoring of contact number 53, her husband.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.