WHO Reveals Number Of People Under Surveillance After Ebola Patient’s Evacuation To Switzerland

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi has declared that Nigeria currently has no Ebola cases following the evacuation of the index patient and her husband to Switzerland.

Naija News reports that the patient was evacuated through an air ambulance at the private jet wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Speaking via a statement on his 𝕏 account on Monday, Janabi said that Nigeria would continue monitoring 52 contacts, while Switzerland would manage the patient and follow up with her husband.

He said the evacuation took place earlier in the morning, noting that both the patient and her husband were Swiss citizens.

According to him, the patient was clinically stable after Nigerian medical teams successfully managed her through the acute phase of the illness and stabilised her condition.

He applauded the Federal Government, health workers, clinicians, emergency responders and other partners involved in the Ebola response.

He said the successful management of the patient demonstrated Africa’s expertise, resilience and leadership in public health, particularly when countries worked together to respond to health emergencies.

However, the WHO regional director stressed that vigilance remained critical despite the evacuation, urging continued attention to contact monitoring and other response measures.

He said Nigeria would maintain close follow-up of 52 contacts, while Switzerland would assume responsibility for the continued management of the patient and monitoring of contact number 53, her husband.