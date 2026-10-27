Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 27th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 27th October, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration is rewriting Nigeria’s decades-long story of economic underperformance through far-reaching reforms designed to dismantle structural barriers, unlock the nation’s enormous potential and deliver jobs, productivity and shared prosperity.

According to him, the administration is pursuing what it came to do: rewrite the story of a nation that has performed below its potential for far too long.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja when he formally declared open the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit, the Nigerian leader, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that his administration began on a difficult note because there is no shortcut to economic growth.

He noted that his administration has “since set in motion a series of reforms to dismantle the structural barriers that have prevented our abundant human and natural resources from yielding prosperity.”

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said he cannot join a coalition of ‘indecent people’ just to remove President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the statement during an interview on Deep Insight Podcast, while speaking on the opposition coalition led by Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders.

Sowore maintained that the politicians in the opposition coalition are no different from President Tinubu, stressing it is made up of the same people who destroyed Nigeria and are only coming together to grab power and not to save the country.

According to Sowore, Nigeria needs a real alternative and not recycling of old politicians, adding he will not be part of such coalition.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of encouraging and facilitating violence.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made the accusation while demanding the immediate release of NDC political mobiliser Rilwan Olawale, following his reported arrest at his Lagos residence.

In a statement via his 𝕏 handle on Monday titled, “CIVILITY IS NOT WEAKNESS. ENOUGH OF THE HARASSMENT OF MY SUPPORTERS. RELEASE RILWAN OLAWALE NOW,” Peter Obi condemned Olawale’s arrest, describing it as an attack on democracy and opposition voices.

The former Governor of Anambra State urged Tinubu to stop destroying the democracy that made him President.

While demanding transparency over the arrest of Olawale, Peter Obi warned that encouraging political thuggery and violence will set Nigeria’s democracy backwards, adding that Nigeria’s democracy would be in danger ahead of 2027.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that there is no shame in the academic records of its presidential candidate and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

The party argued that Atiku completed his academic pursuits successfully, joined the work force and rose through the ranks meritoriusly.

It argued that on the contrary, instead of mocking Atiku for attending the Kano School of Hygiene, the incumbernt Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima needs to explain how his boss, President Bola Tinubu, graduated from a school before it ever existed.

The ADC challenged Shettima to explain a document in Tinubu’s Chicago State University records which allegedly lists him as having graduated from Government College Lagos in 1970, four years before the school was established in 1974.

It also questioned the records on Tinubu’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Naija News reports that the ADC statement comes after Shettima questioned the professional background of Atiku, citing his training at the Kano School of Hygiene as he challenged his capacity to manage the country’s economy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has taken note of the concerns expressed by Nigerians and other stakeholders regarding the need to publicly display the register of voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that INEC, in a statement on Monday by its Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said it has conducted the physical display of the Preliminary Register at Registration Areas nationwide from 9th to 15th October, 2026.

The electoral umpire added that based on the agitations from stakeholders, it will also make available the same Preliminary Register of Voters earlier displayed at the Registration Areas online.

INEC added that the Final Register of Voters for the 2027 election will be made available on 15th December 2026.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has hinted that the Independent National Electoral Commission might consider postponing the 2027 general election because of the Ebola outbreak.

The 2027 general election is scheduled to start in January, and politicians vying for office have begun their campaigns.

However, there has been an outbreak of Ebola cases in Nigeria, which has generated concerns.

Naija News reports that the Director General of NCDC, Jide Idris, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said that if Ebola spreads widely enough, the Nigerian government might need to postpone the 2027 general election.

However, Idris disclosed that no government will use Ebola as a political weapon.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has said that social media has reduced the prestige and admiration musicians once enjoyed from their fans.

Naija News reports that the former member of the defunct P-Square music group explained that artistes were more mysterious before the rise of social media.

Speaking during an interview with Lun Lifestyle TV, Rudeboy said that although social media has brought several benefits to the music industry, it has also made musicians too accessible to their followers.

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has insisted that marriage is a beautiful thing despite the breakup with her estranged husband, Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish.

Naija News reports that Anita made this clear in a viral video online while her colleagues, Sarah Martins and Eriata Ese, questioned her about the failed marriage.

The movie star maintained that she is not against marriage, stressing that many people had often complained that she was always disturbing them with her lovey-dovey moments with MC Fish.

According to Anita, marriage is about showing the lovely moments, noting that when people are in love, they must go all out for their spouses.

When Sarah reminded Anita that MC Fish cleaned her leg while they were married, the thespian said she would never post any man online.

Anita added that her phone should be seized or taken to church if she posts any man online.

Malawi international Temwa Chawinga has made history after becoming the first African woman to finish among the top 10 players in the women’s Ballon d’Or rankings.

Chawinga’s record marks a major breakthrough for African women’s football, with the Kansas City Current forward earning recognition among the world’s best female players.

The player, born on September 20, 1998, in Rumphi District, Malawi, has built an impressive career through her goal-scoring ability and success at club level, Naija News reports.

The forward, who also represents the Malawi national team, won four consecutive Chinese Women’s Super League titles with Wuhan Jianghan University between 2020 and 2023.

She later continued her success in the United States with Kansas City Current, winning the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup in 2024 and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Shield in 2025.

Her individual achievements have also set her apart from other players in the women’s game.

Bendel Insurance head coach Kennedy Boboye has expressed concern over his side’s defensive problems after they conceded 14 goals in their opening 10 matches of the 2026/2027 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Boboye spoke after his team defeated Rivers United 2-1 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Sunday, ending the visitors’ unbeaten run in the league.

Freeman Wuchirwe put Bendel Insurance ahead in the 48th minute before Rivers United striker Chijioke Mbaoma equalised in the 73rd minute. Jonathan James then scored a late winner to secure all three points for the Benin Arsenal in the South-South derby.

Despite the win, Boboye said his side must improve defensively, having scored 16 goals and conceded 14 in their first 10 league matches.