Ballon d’Or: Chawinga Breaks African Record In Women’s Football

Malawi international Temwa Chawinga has made history after becoming the first African woman to finish among the top 10 players in the women’s Ballon d’Or rankings.

Chawinga’s record marks a major breakthrough for African women’s football, with the Kansas City Current forward earning recognition among the world’s best female players.

The player, born on September 20, 1998, in Rumphi District, Malawi, has built an impressive career through her goal-scoring ability and success at club level, Naija News reports.

The forward, who also represents the Malawi national team, won four consecutive Chinese Women’s Super League titles with Wuhan Jianghan University between 2020 and 2023.

She later continued her success in the United States with Kansas City Current, winning the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup in 2024 and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Shield in 2025.

Her individual achievements have also set her apart from other players in the women’s game.

Chawinga won the NWSL Most Valuable Player award in 2024 and 2025, becoming the recipient in two consecutive seasons. She also claimed the league’s Golden Boot in both years.

Before moving to the United States, she won the Chinese Women’s Super League Golden Boot in 2022 and 2023.

In 2023, she was named the world’s best top goal scorer by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Her latest Ballon d’Or achievement adds another major milestone to a career that has brought her growing international recognition.

Chawinga was joined in the women’s Ballon d’Or top 10 by players from Europe and the Caribbean, highlighting the growing global reach of women’s football.

The other players on the list include Haiti’s Melchie Dumornay, Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen, Spain’s Patri Guijarro, Denmark’s Pernille Harder and Poland’s Ewa Pajor.

Spain’s Clàudia Pina and Alexia Putellas, England’s Alessia Russo and Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw also featured among the top 10.