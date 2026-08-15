Latest Ballon d’Or Ranking: Top Five Contenders After UEFA Super Cup Final

2026 Ballon d’Or has taken a new shape following the final of the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, August 12.

Naija News reported earlier that French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) triumphed over Aston Villa 2-1 to add to their trophy cabinet.

The development also strengthened the chances of some PSG players ahead of this year’s prestigious individual award.

PSG took an early lead in the final after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring, but Brian Madjo equalised for Aston Villa shortly before half-time.

However, Desire Doué returned PSG to the leading role in the second half, scoring the decisive goal to secure another piece of European silverware for the French side.

While performances during the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup are expected to have a major influence on the final voting for the year’s Ballon d’Or, the latest UEFA Super Cup result has intensified the challenge.

Below is the current rating for the top five contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or award:

1. Harry Kane:

England and Bayern Munich star player, Harry Kane, currently leads as favourite for the prestigious award.

The Bayern Munich striker scored an impressive 73 goals during the season, helping the German giants secure a domestic double and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

His extraordinary goalscoring numbers have placed him at the top of the rankings.

2. Ousmane Dembélé:

The France and PSG player, and reigning Ballon d’Or winner, remains in contention after another outstanding campaign.

Naija News reports that Dembélé scored six goals at the 2026 World Cup, including a hat-trick against Norway, while also playing a key part in PSG’s dominance domestically and in Europe.

The club’s continued success, including Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup triumph, has further strengthened his case.

3. Lamine Yamal:

Spain and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal falls among the leading candidates after helping his club win LaLiga and the Supercopa de España.

The Spain international’s candidacy has also benefited from his country’s World Cup success, although his individual performances at the tournament were less influential than those of some of his rivals.

4. Rodri:

Former Ballon d’Or winner and Manchester City player Rodri has also strengthened his case following an impressive World Cup campaign.

The Spanish midfielder won the World Cup Golden Ball after featuring in all eight of Spain’s matches.

Rodri also helped former manager Pep Guardiola to win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup at Manchester City, although the club missed out on both the Premier League and Champions League.

5. Kylian Mbappé:

Real Madrid’s star player, Kylian Mbappé, ranks 5th on the list after a remarkable World Cup, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists as France finished fourth.

The former PSG forward also made history by becoming the first player to win the Golden Boot awards in LaLiga, the Champions League and the World Cup in the same calendar year.