Temwa Chawinga Wins Golden Boot As Cameroon Dominate 2026 WAFCON Awards

Malawi forward Temwa Chawinga finished the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco as the highest goalscorer of the tournament.

Chawinga won the Golden Boot award in the just-concluded tournament after scoring 5 goals as she led Malawi to the final of the competition for the first time in their history.

Naija News reports that Chawinga and her teammates went as far as the final of the 2026 WAFCON, where they faced the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in Rabat on Sunday, August 16. Unfortunately for Malawi, they met a very solid Cameroonian side who maintained composure at the back throughout the encounter.

Two goals from Ngah Manga and a goal from Naomi Eto sealed the win for the Lionesses and made Cameroon the fourth country to win the tournament after Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

Naija News recalls that the Indomitable Lionesses have played in the final of the tournament three times without winning it until meeting debutants Malawi in Sunday’s grand finale.

Aside from winning the 2026 WAFCON, Cameroon, which defeated the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the Quarter-finals stage of the competition, has booked an automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The other three semi-finalists: Malawi, Morocco, and Algeria have also qualified for the global showpiece.

Below are all the WAFCON 2026 award winners

Golden Boot: Temwa Chawinga (Malawi), five goals

Woman of the Competition: Monique Ngock (Cameroon)

Best Goalkeeper: Michaely Bihina (Cameroon)

Fair Play Award: Algeria

Player of the Final: Marie Ngah Manga (Cameroon)