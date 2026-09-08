2026 Ballon d’Or: Arteta, Enrique, Vozinha Among Nominees

The shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or has been announced, with some of the biggest names in world football recognised for their performances during the 2025-2026 season.

The first set of nominations were released by the award organisers earlier today, September 8, as the prestigious prize celebrates its 70th anniversary.

While the world awaits the nominees for the men’s and women’s player of the year category of the award, the Ballon d’Or organisers announced nominees across several other categories, including Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year, Club of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Spain boss Luis de la Fuente, Aston Villa coach Unai Emery, Vincent Kompany of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique made the Men’s Coach of the Year shortlist. In the women’s category, Jonatan Giráldez, Andrée Jeglertz, Nils Nielsen, Pere Romeu and Elena Sadiku were nominated.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Bodø/Glimt, Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain were shortlisted for the Men’s Club of the Year award. Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Club América, Manchester City and OL Lyonnes received nominations in the Women’s Club of the Year category.

The Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist features Yassine Bounou of Al-Hilal, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, Barcelona’s Joan García, Gregor Kobel of Borussia Dortmund and Emiliano Martínez. Edouard Mendy, David Raya, Matvey Safonov, Unai Simón and Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha also made the list.

England goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, Barcelona’s Cata Coll, Hannah Hampton of Chelsea, Brazil’s Lorena and Manchester City Women’s Ayaka Yamashita were nominated for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Naija News gathered that the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place in London, UK on October 26. Ousmane Dembélé of Paris Saint Germain is the reigning winner of the men’s category of the award.