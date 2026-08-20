Best In The World – Arteta Unveils Arsenal’s Plan As EPL Begins

Mikel Arteta has declared that Arsenal plans to make the English Premier League club ‘best in the world’.
The Spanish coach made this revelation barely a day to Arsenal’s first match of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign on Friday, August 21.
Naija News reports that the Gunners will begin their title defence against promoted Coventry tomorrow.
This marks Arsenal’s first time starting a campaign as Premier League title defenders after 22 years.
This also marks an end to Manchester City’s golden era after Pep Guardiola resigned at the end of last season.
Before leaving, Guardiola helped Manchester City win six Premier League titles.
Arteta, who worked under the Spaniard at City before taking charge of Arsenal in 2019, has declared his readiness to match that record.
“It’s certainly the ambition of the club and the owners to be the best club in the world,” Arteta told Sky Sports this week.
“In order to do that, you need the best facilities, the best stadium, the best supporters, and you need the best squad and the best players in the world.
“That’s what we try to build with the actual players that we have, and with the players that we want to sign to make the difference for Arsenal.”
It is worth noting that Arsenal haven’t won consecutive English titles since the 1930s, a feat that proved beyond even Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’, who were the club’s last champions before Arteta’s men ended the drought.
Despite losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on penalties last season, Arteta is motivated to add to his records this season.
“It’s very difficult. You have to raise the level from every angle,” he said.
“When I look into the eyes of my players, I see that fire, that desire and the will to be better every single day.”
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