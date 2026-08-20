Best In The World – Arteta Unveils Arsenal’s Plan As EPL Begins

Mikel Arteta has declared that Arsenal plans to make the English Premier League club ‘best in the world’.

‎The Spanish coach made this revelation barely a day to Arsenal’s first match of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign on Friday, August 21.

‎Naija News reports that the Gunners will begin their title defence against promoted Coventry tomorrow.

‎This marks Arsenal’s first time starting a campaign as Premier League title defenders after 22 years.

‎This also marks an end to Manchester City’s golden era after Pep Guardiola resigned at the end of last season.

‎Before leaving, Guardiola helped Manchester City win six Premier League titles.

‎Arteta, who worked under the Spaniard at City before taking charge of Arsenal in 2019, has declared his readiness to match that record.

‎“It’s certainly the ambition of the club and the owners to be the best club in the world,” Arteta told Sky Sports this week.

‎“In order to do that, you need the best facilities, the best stadium, the best supporters, and you need the best squad and the best players in the world.

‎“That’s what we try to build with the actual players that we have, and with the players that we want to sign to make the difference for Arsenal.”

‎It is worth noting that Arsenal haven’t won consecutive English titles since the 1930s, a feat that proved beyond even Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’, who were the club’s last champions before Arteta’s men ended the drought.

‎Despite losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on penalties last season, Arteta is motivated to add to his records this season.

‎“It’s very difficult. You have to raise the level from every angle,” he said.

‎“When I look into the eyes of my players, I see that fire, that desire and the will to be better every single day.”