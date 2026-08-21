Arteta Ready To Be ‘Hunted’ As Arsenal Begin Premier League Title Defence Today [Full Fixtures]

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal are ready to embrace the pressure of being the team everyone wants to beat as the Premier League champions begin their title defence against newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium later tonight, August 21.

The new season starts just 34 days after the end of the World Cup, with Arsenal seeking to build on their breakthrough title triumph. The Gunners ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League crown last season after three successive runner-up finishes and begin the new campaign as the bookmakers’ favourites.

Arsenal strengthened their status as title favourites with a 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City last weekend. Arteta has also bolstered his squad with Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis, while Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is set to complete a move to north London.

Despite last season’s success, Arteta said Arsenal must prove themselves all over again.

“We start from scratch, from zero, and we’re going to have to prove we are at the level to go back to that position again,” Arteta said.

“We need to show that desire, and the ambition to be better than what we were last season, a month ago, a week ago.

“If you give me the choice, I want to be first, I want to be hunted, and I want to be in control of our future, rather than depending on somebody else.”

Arsenal will now chase their first back-to-back league titles since the 1930s. Arteta believes last season’s long-awaited triumph, which followed years of near misses, has made his players stronger.

“We need to breathe because it’s going to be a long marathon,” he said.

“We have the ability to improve, to evolve, and that’s what I sense and I feel around the club, especially around the players.”

Coventry return to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years after winning promotion from the Championship. Their journey back to the top flight comes after a turbulent period that included a season in the fourth tier in 2017-2018 and spells of ground-sharing caused by financial problems surrounding their stadium.

Sky Blues manager Frank Lampard knows the step up will bring fresh challenges, beginning with tonight’s trip to the champions.

“We will go through tougher times this year for sure because of the competition we’re up against now,” Lampard said.

“It’s just a reality that we need to be ready for.”

Manchester City, last season’s runners-up, begin life without Pep Guardiola when they host Bournemouth on Sunday. Guardiola left at the end of last season after winning 20 trophies during his decade-long spell at the Etihad Stadium, with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca taking on the task of replacing him.

Liverpool’s new manager Andoni Iraola will take charge of his first competitive game when the Reds visit Newcastle United on Sunday. The former Bournemouth boss replaced Arne Slot, who was sacked after Liverpool finished fifth last season.

Xabi Alonso begins his Chelsea reign with a west London derby at Fulham on Monday, while Manchester United travel to promoted Hull City on Saturday. Big-spending Tottenham, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, visit Brentford, while Europa League winners Aston Villa face Brighton after losing several key players during the summer.

Premier League Matchday 1 full fixtures

Friday, August 21

Arsenal vs Coventry City, 8pm

Saturday, August 22

Hull City vs Manchester United, 12.30pm

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland, 3pm

Everton vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United, 3pm

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur, 5.30pm

Sunday, August 23

Manchester City vs Bournemouth, 2pm

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa, 2pm

Newcastle United vs Liverpool, 4.30pm

Monday, August 24

Fulham vs Chelsea, 8pm