Arteta Gives Update On Guimaraes, Timber, White, Konsa Ahead Of Arsenal Vs Villa Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that new signing Bruno Guimaraes could make his long-awaited debut when the Gunners face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Brazil midfielder joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in a £75m deal but missed the start of the 2026/27 campaign after suffering a groin problem before the season.

Guimaraes could now make his first appearance in Arsenal colours at Villa Park as Arteta’s side continue the defence of their Premier League title.

Asked at his pre-match press conference if the 28-year-old could feature against Villa, Arteta replied: “Yes potentially.”

The Arsenal boss said the club has carefully managed Guimaraes’ workload in recent days but insisted the midfielder has no lingering concerns over the injury.

“No, we just managed the last few days with him, he’s been out on the pitch doing training sessions but we need to manage the load,” Arteta said.

Arteta also provided an update on defender Jurrien Timber, who has stepped up his recovery after Ben White filled in during Arsenal’s recent victory over Coventry City. Summer signing Ezri Konsa also offers another option at the back after arriving from Aston Villa in a £50m move.

“We have increased his load, if everything goes well then we can step it up again,” Arteta said of Timber.

However, Arsenal face a longer wait for William Saliba, with Arteta admitting the defender remains some way from returning.

“Willy is going to take a while,” he said.