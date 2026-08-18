Harry Kane Says 2026 Ballon d’Or Is Out Of His Hands

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has admitted that winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or is out of his hands despite enjoying another prolific season with the German champions.

Harry Kane has scored 73 goals for Bayern and ranks among the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. Several bookmakers have also made him the favourite after his impressive campaign.

“It’s the biggest award you can get. The Ballon d’Or isn’t in my hands,” Harry Kane told reporters in Germany on Monday, August 17.

“I’ve done what I could in terms of performing.

“Of course, it would be fantastic if it happens. But ultimately, there’s still 2-3 months until a decision is made.”

Kane strengthened his chances of winning the award by helping Bayern win the Bundesliga and German Cup double. He also finished the 2025/26 league season with 36 goals to win the European Golden Shoe.

However, Bayern’s Champions League semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and England’s World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina could count against him when voters make their decision.

Meanwhile, Kane has opened the door to extending his Bayern Munich contract beyond next summer. The 33-year-old joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 and has scored 146 goals in 147 appearances.

“I only have one year left on my contract, so now is the time to talk about it,” Kane said.

Kane has yet to feature in pre-season after his involvement at the 2026 World Cup. Bayern will begin their 2026/27 campaign against Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Saturday, August 22.