Ballon d’Or 2026: Dembele, Haaland, Kane, Yamal, Others In Final 10

The 70th edition of the Ballon d’Or awards is underway at the London Palladium, England.

Naija News reports that players from various clubs, football officials and journalists gathered at the venue on Monday for the prestigious ceremony.

This year’s edition is the first to be held outside Paris, with sports broadcaster, Kate Scott, and French football legend, Thierry Henry, as hosts.

Men’s award: Final 10 contenders

The last 10 contenders for the men’s award, listed in alphabetical order, are Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/England), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain/Georgia) and Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/France).

Others are Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/Argentina), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/France), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/Spain), Rodri (Manchester City, Barcelona/Spain) and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain).

Men’s ranking: 11th to 30th

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham was ranked 11th, followed by Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi in 12th and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi in 13th.

Vitinha (PSG/Portugal) came 14th, Declan Rice (Arsenal/England) 15th, and Ferran Torres (Barcelona, PSG/Spain) 16th.

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid/Brazil) placed 17th, ahead of Marc Cucurella (Chelsea, Real Madrid/Spain) in 18th, Joao Neves (PSG/Portugal) in 19th, and Willian Pacho (PSG/Ecuador) in 20th.

The rest of the list includes Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal/Brazil) in 21st, Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/Argentina) in 22nd, Nuno Mendes (PSG/Portugal) in 23rd, Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich/Colombia) in 24th and Marquinhos (PSG/Brazil) in 25th.

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/France) was 26th, Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal) 27th and Julian Quinones (Al-Qadsiah/Mexico) 28th, while William Saliba (Arsenal/France) and Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr/Senegal) tied for 29th.

Women’s award: Final 10 contenders

In the women’s category, the final 10, in alphabetical order, are Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current/Malawi), Melchie Dumornay (Lyon/Haiti), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona/Norway), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain) and Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich/Denmark).

Others are Ewa Pajor (Barcelona/Poland), Claudia Pina (Barcelona/Spain), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, London City Lionesses/Spain), Alessia Russo (Arsenal/England) and Khadija Shaw (Manchester City/Jamaica).

Women’s ranking: 11th to 30th

Manchester City’s Yui Hasegawa was ranked 11th, followed by Bayern Munich’s Klara Buhl (12th), Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey (13th), Lyon’s Wendie Renard (14th) and Barcelona goalkeeper, Cata Coll (15th).

Mapi Leon (Barcelona, London City Lionesses/Spain) came 16th, Esmee Brugts (Barcelona/Netherlands) 17th, Zambia’s Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride) 18th, Tessa Wullaert (Inter, Como/Belgium) 19th and Selma Bacha (Lyon/France) 20th.

Scarlett Camberos (Club America/Mexico) placed 21st, Manaka Matsukubo (North Carolina Courage, Chelsea/Japan) 22nd, Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern Munich/Japan) 23rd, Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City/Netherlands) 24th and Caroline Weir (Real Madrid, Lyon/Scotland) 25th.

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City/England) was 26th and Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC/USA) 27th, while Lorena (Kansas City Current/Brazil), Melvine Malard (Manchester United, Chelsea/France) and Vivianne Miedema (Manchester City/Netherlands) tied for 28th.