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Declan Rice Backs Harry Kane For 2026 Ballon d’Or After Bayern Display

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By Ernest Victor
Declan Rice and Harry Kane
Declan Rice and Harry Kane

Key Takeaways

  • Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice backed Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, describing him as the “clear winner”.
  • Kane assisted Bayern’s opening goal and scored a penalty in their two-two Champions League draw with Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.
  • Kane faces competition for the award from Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has backed Harry Kane to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, describing the Bayern Munich striker as the “clear winner” after his impressive performance against the Gunners in the UEFA Champions League.

Rice made the remarks after Arsenal drew 2-2 with Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, praising the England captain’s contribution to the contest and his performances throughout the season.

“For me, Harry is the clear winner of the Ballon d’Or 2026,” Rice told footballontnt.

“His numbers speak for themselves. For a striker to play that pass for their first goal, then take the penalty how he did… he’s ridiculous, he’s such a good player, insane!”

Kane influenced the match by providing an assist for Bayern’s opening goal before converting a penalty as the German champions shared the points with the Premier League side.

Rice also stressed how difficult the striker is to contain, drawing on his experience of playing alongside and against him.

“The year he’s had has been remarkable. He’s obviously up against some other world-class players, but when you play with him, you realise how good he is, and when you play against him, you see how much of a pain it is,” he added.

Kane enjoyed a prolific 2025-26 campaign, scoring 73 goals for club and country, according to the figures provided. He also helped Bayern secure the Bundesliga title and played a key role in England’s third-place finish at the World Cup.

His goalscoring record and team achievements have strengthened his credentials for the individual award, although he faces competition from Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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