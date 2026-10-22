Declan Rice Backs Harry Kane For 2026 Ballon d’Or After Bayern Display

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has backed Harry Kane to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, describing the Bayern Munich striker as the “clear winner” after his impressive performance against the Gunners in the UEFA Champions League.

Rice made the remarks after Arsenal drew 2-2 with Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, praising the England captain’s contribution to the contest and his performances throughout the season.

“For me, Harry is the clear winner of the Ballon d’Or 2026,” Rice told footballontnt.

“His numbers speak for themselves. For a striker to play that pass for their first goal, then take the penalty how he did… he’s ridiculous, he’s such a good player, insane!”

Kane influenced the match by providing an assist for Bayern’s opening goal before converting a penalty as the German champions shared the points with the Premier League side.

Rice also stressed how difficult the striker is to contain, drawing on his experience of playing alongside and against him.

“The year he’s had has been remarkable. He’s obviously up against some other world-class players, but when you play with him, you realise how good he is, and when you play against him, you see how much of a pain it is,” he added.

Kane enjoyed a prolific 2025-26 campaign, scoring 73 goals for club and country, according to the figures provided. He also helped Bayern secure the Bundesliga title and played a key role in England’s third-place finish at the World Cup.

His goalscoring record and team achievements have strengthened his credentials for the individual award, although he faces competition from Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé.