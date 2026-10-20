Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Ballon d’Or All-Time Fan Vote

Cristiano Ronaldo is leading an official fan poll to determine the greatest Ballon d’Or winner of all time, organisers France Football have confirmed.

The Portugal captain emerged as the frontrunner in the public vote, which began in early October and features 10 football legends who have won the prestigious individual award at least twice.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is leading,” the Ballon d’Or organisers announced on their official 𝕏 account earlier today, October 20, 2026.

They also urged supporters to participate in the ongoing poll, with two tickets to the 2027 Ballon d’Or ceremony on offer as a prize.

The organizers say: “You can still vote for your B.O.A.T. and try to win 2 tickets to the 2027 ceremony!

“Choose your BALLON D’OR OF ALL TIME among the players who have won the award multiple times.”

Ronaldo faces competition from several football greats, including Lionel Messi, Michel Platini, Kevin Keegan, Ronaldo Nazario, Marco van Basten and Johan Cruyff.

The Al-Nassr forward has won the award five times, while Messi holds the record with eight titles.

Meanwhile, attention is building towards the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, scheduled for Monday, October 26, at the London Palladium in the United Kingdom.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe are among the leading contenders for this year’s men’s award.

Kane is seeking his first Ballon d’Or following a prolific campaign, while Yamal and Mbappe are also expected to challenge for the honour. The winner will succeed Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele, who claimed the 2025 award.

This year’s ceremony will mark the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d’Or, which was first presented to England forward Stanley Matthews in 1956.

French football legend Thierry Henry and British broadcaster Kate Scott are scheduled to co-host the event.

France Football organises the award in partnership with UEFA, with an international jury responsible for selecting the annual winners.