Rafael Leão Backs Lamine Yamal For Ballon d’Or Glory

Portuguese winger Rafael Leão has backed Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d’Or and lead the Spanish giants to major trophies.

Leão made the remarks during an interview with Brazilian broadcaster TNT Sports BR on Tuesday, following Barcelona’s recent Champions League encounter with Galatasaray, where Yamal impressed.

The AC Milan forward praised Yamal’s talent and personality, describing him as a friend and highlighting the quality of players surrounding the teenager at Barcelona.

“I hope Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d’Or and big trophies with Barça,” Leão said.

“He is among the best in the world, he’s someone I really appreciate as a player and person. He’s surrounded by good players at an extraordinary club.”

Leão also praised Yamal’s humility despite his rapid rise to prominence in European football.

The Barcelona forward has established himself as one of the club’s key attacking players, earning recognition for his performances at both club and international levels.

His technical ability, creativity and influence in the final third have strengthened his reputation as one of football’s most exciting young talents.

Leão believes the teenager has the quality and support needed to challenge for the honour while helping Barcelona compete for domestic and European titles.