I Play Football For Fun Not Money – Lamine Yamal

Barcelona and Spain winger, Lamine Yamal, has said his love for football remains the biggest reason he continues to play the game, rather than money, goals or assists.

The 19-year-old said this in a recent interview, explaining that he gets the most joy from expressing himself on the pitch, helping his teammates, and creating chances, Naija News reports.

Yamal said he does not want goals and assists to become the main measure of his career, noting that an obsession with personal statistics could reduce the fun he gets from playing football.

“I don’t play football for money, I play because I like it,” Yamal said.

“Players who are obsessed with goals or assists do not enjoy. I play for fun, to dribble, to play one touch, two, to make a teammate who has not scored, score, for happiness.”

The Barcelona winger also spoke about his meeting with Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, whom he has always regarded as the best player in the game.

Yamal recalled approaching the former Barcelona star during their encounter to thank him for his contribution to football.

“I went to Leo Messi and said: thank you,” Yamal said.

“I just thanked him a lot for everything he has done and how he’s the best. I’ve always believed he is the best.”

Yamal also explained that his decision to approach Messi was spontaneous and was not driven by a desire to create publicity or attract attention.

“I always try to distance myself a little from things that seem beautiful for show. The moment came from within. I saw him there, so I went to thank him for what he did for football, it came spontaneously,” he said.