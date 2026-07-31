FIFA Insists Football Is Not For Sale Amid Growing Opposition To Investment Plan

FIFA has insisted that football is “not for sale” as it defended plans to allow private investors to buy minority stakes in a new commercial company that would manage its biggest competitions.

The world football governing body released a statement on Friday after UEFA threatened to boycott future FIFA World Cups if the proposal is approved.

Concacaf, which represents North and Central America and the Caribbean, also confirmed that its 41 member associations had rejected the plan.

FIFA said reports suggesting it intended to sell football were inaccurate and pledged to continue consulting its 211 member associations before any decision is taken.

“We respect the feedback and concern aired in public and reaffirm our commitment to an open and democratic consultation,” the statement read.

“We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA (member association) has the ability to express its vote based on facts.

“Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain.”

Under the proposal, FIFA wants to establish a commercial subsidiary known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), with outside investors allowed to purchase minority, non-controlling stakes.

The governing body said the structure would help member associations benefit from football’s commercial growth while preserving FIFA’s governance.

“This does not come at the cost of either the spirit or the governance of FIFA or football itself,” FIFA added.

The proposal has, however, drawn strong criticism from several continental football bodies. UEFA accused FIFA of turning football into a commercial asset and argued that the World Cup should never be opened to private investment.

“The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product,” UEFA said.

“It is one of football’s greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent.

“No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale.

“This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA’s duty as the custodian of world football.”

Concacaf also questioned the proposal, saying its members were concerned about the lack of consultation and the short deadline given to national associations.

The Asian Football Confederation expressed similar reservations, while CAF and the Oceania Football Confederation are expected to discuss the plan in August. South American governing body CONMEBOL has yet to make its position public.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino previously told member associations they could receive up to $40 million if they backed the proposal, with an initial payment of $20 million available to federations that approve the plan before the 19 September deadline.

Approval would require the support of at least 106 of FIFA’s 211 member associations.

Chelsea manager and 2010 World Cup winner Xabi Alonso also weighed in on the debate, backing calls to keep football free from private ownership.

“I think that football has to be for the people, not in private hands and I think that the way we love it is this way and we have seen a great World Cup and it’s good to defend the interests of all the people,” he said.

“I think it’s a common feeling of football people that we want something that we keep in the hands of everyone, that it’s for all the people. Hopefully it won’t happen and we will do it – we will keep the game as attractive and as authentic as we like it and that’s why it creates these emotions, these passions.

“We’ve seen it in the World Cup, we’ve seen it in the Champions League, we’ve seen it in the Premier League, in all the competitions, because it’s for everyone.”