Messi Emerges 2026 Ballon d’Or Favourite After Argentina Final Slot [See Top Four]

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has strengthened his claim for a record-extending ninth Ballon d’Or after inspiring the Albiceleste to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a match-winning display against England.

Naija News reports that the 39-year-old produced two assists as Argentina defeated England 2-1 in Wednesday’s semi-final, setting up a blockbuster final against Spain and further boosting his credentials for football’s most prestigious individual prize.

The victory has significantly reshaped the Ballon d’Or conversation, with Messi’s World Cup performances adding to an already impressive campaign that has reignited his chances of lifting the Golden Ball once again.

Messi Tops Prediction Markets

Following Argentina’s qualification for the World Cup final, prediction market Polymarket now rates Messi as the leading contender for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

According to the platform, the Argentine icon has a 31.7 per cent probability of winning the award later this year.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal is placed second with a 30.9 per cent chance after an outstanding campaign for club and country, while

England captain Harry Kane sits third with a 13.5 per cent probability.

France forward and reigning Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele is further behind with a 3.1 per cent chance following France’s exit from the World Cup title race.

Although prediction markets reflect traders’ expectations rather than official voting, the latest projections underline how the World Cup has transformed the race for the coveted prize.

World Cup Final Could Prove Decisive

Messi’s display against England further enhanced his influence at the tournament, with the veteran playmaker continuing to deliver decisive performances despite being the oldest outfield player among the leading contenders.

Argentina will face Spain in Sunday’s final, giving Messi another opportunity to strengthen his Ballon d’Or credentials on football’s biggest stage.

A victory over the European champions would not only see Argentina successfully defend the World Cup title but could also cement Messi’s position as the frontrunner for the award.

Yamal, Kane Remain In Contention

While Messi has moved into pole position, the race remains open.

Yamal has enjoyed a remarkable season with Barcelona and has also played a key role in Spain’s run to the World Cup final, making him one of the strongest challengers for the award.

Kane’s impressive goalscoring exploits for England and Bayern Munich have kept him firmly in contention despite the Three Lions’ semi-final exit, while Dembele’s chances have suffered following France’s failure to reach the final.

Award Ceremony In October

The winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or will be unveiled on October 26 during the 70th edition of the prestigious ceremony, which will be staged in London for the first time since the award’s inception in 1956.

The event is jointly organised by France Football and UEFA.