Argentina Face FIFA Investigation Over Falklands Banner Celebration After Beating England

Argentina could face disciplinary action from FIFA after players celebrated their dramatic World Cup semi-final win over England with a banner declaring: “The Falkland Islands are Argentinian.”

Lionel Messi and his team secured a place in the 2026 World Cup final in dramatic fashion in Atlanta, coming from behind with two late goals to beat England 2-1.

Thomas Tuchel’s side looked set for victory after Anthony Gordon’s opener, but Enzo Fernandez levelled with a stunning long-range strike in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez headed home the winner deep into stoppage time.

The celebrations that followed may now land Argentina in trouble.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso walked onto the pitch holding the banner, which had initially appeared among supporters inside the stadium.

FIFA has previously prohibited banners referring to the Falkland Islands because of their political nature. Football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), also have strict rules banning political messages, slogans and symbols.

“Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo,” the IFAB rulebook states.

“For any offence, the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA.”

The incident comes just days after Argentina’s quarter-final victory over Switzerland, when several players were heard chanting: “For the Malvinas, for Diego [Maradona]…”

Tensions had already been heightened before the semi-final after Argentina’s vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, posted a provocative message on social media.

“Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates,” she wrote.

“This isn’t just another match. I’m not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it’s always something more.

“It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last one, and it’s putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we’re going to claim what’s ours!”

The fiery atmosphere extended beyond the final whistle.

According to reports, clashes broke out between supporters in Atlanta, with police making several arrests after violence erupted following the match. Another confrontation involving fans was also reported in New York.

On the pitch, tensions spilt over as Morgan Rogers had to be restrained after confronting Argentina players, while Jude Bellingham appeared to slap Valentin Barco during the post-match altercations.